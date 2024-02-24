Patients are having operations delayed due to a lack of blood for transfusions, the National Blood Transfusion Centre warned on Saturday.

O Positive and O Negative blood is in desperately short supply, the centre said as it repeated an urgent call for donations that it first issued on Friday.

“The urgency is still in force. The reserve is still critical. Patients are waiting to have their operations performed and to receive the much-needed transfusions,” it warned.

Anyone healthy and able to donate blood can do so at the Blood Donation Centre in Guardamangia (near St Luke’s Hospital). Transport to and from the Donation Centre can be arranged by calling 8007 4313.

The centre will remain open until 8pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

Donors must present their identity card, driving licence or passport.

More information may be obtained here, here or here. One can also call 7930 7307 or freephone 8007 4313.