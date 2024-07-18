EU lawmakers on Thursday handed Ursula von der Leyen another five-year term as European Commission president during their first parliamentary session since June elections.

Von der Leyen won with the support of 401 MEPs in the 720-seat chamber - comfortably over the 361-vote majority she needed to remain head of the EU's executive body. There were 284 who voted against her in the secret ballot.

In her re-election speech earlier, von der Leyen vowed to bolster Europe's defence and strengthen its industry through greater investment.

Von der Leyen's promises sometimes appeared contradictory in an almost one hour-long speech in the European Parliament during which she delivered an expansive road map for what her second five-year term would look like.

She vowed to boost Europe's competitiveness and ensure significant investment in key industries including defence.

But she also insisted the European Union would not deviate from ambitious climate goals that include reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 90 percent by 2040.

More to follow