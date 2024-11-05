Grammy-nominated US rock band Soul Asylum will be performing in a concert in Malta at the Aria Complex in San Ġwann on January 25.

Formed in Minneapolis in 1981, the band has been active for over four decades, with their 1993 hit Runaway Train winning the Grammy Award for ‘Best Rock Song’.

The appearance of Soul Asylum was announced on Tuesday on Facebook by promoters NnG Promotions.

The concert in Malta forms part of the band’s Slowly but Shirley tour – in reference to their latest album of the same name released this year – with other dates including appearances in the UK, Netherlands, Czechia, Poland, Germany and Italy.

Tickets will be on sale from Friday.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.