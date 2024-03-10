Malta Football Association (MFA) president Bjorn Vassallo has vowed to continue implementing the strategic plan launched four years ago that is aimed at ensuring that Maltese football makes the highest leap possible and puts the ‘Beautiful Game’ on strong foundations.

Vassallo spoke to the Times of Malta just a few days before he stands for re-election as MFA president when he will face the challenge of Santa Lucia FC president Robert Micallef during the General Assembly on March 15.

Vassallo has been involved in Maltese football for over two decades, first as a club administrator and then as a top official at the MFA. Still, he says he is still highly motivated to fully implement the strategic plan launched for Maltese football four years ago.

“My main goal was always to implement my strategic plan for Maltese football over two terms in office that would last eight years,” Vassallo told the Times of Malta.

