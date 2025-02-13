Verdi Hotels, a modern lifestyle brand offering an upscale hotel experience, welcomes its latest Malta venture with Vivaldi Malta.

Vivaldi Malta joins the wider global Verdi Hotels portfolio and is the brand’s third property on the island, after launching Verdi St George’s Bay Marina and Verdi Gżira Promenade in June last year.

Located in St Julian’s, the property features 263 rooms with a rooftop pool and café looking over the Mediterranean Sea.

Paul Pisani, president, Verdi Hotels, said: “We’re thrilled to further expand our presence in Malta with the introduction of Vivaldi Malta. This marks another step in our commitment to growing in culturally rich destinations. We look forward to welcoming guests to experience the authentic local culture we celebrate across all our properties, alongside the warm hospitality that defines our brand.”

The latest addition to the portfolio marks an “exciting milestone” for the brand and solidifies the groups’ commitment to “delivering exceptional guests experiences while meeting growing demand in emerging travel destinations”.

Verdi Hotels’ locations are chosen for their distinctive ability to offer guests authentic cultural immersion.

The properties are centred around the local culture, providing “truly authentic stays and ensuring guests step away with an enriched experience”.

Views of Vivaldi Malta’s interiors.

Each property is curated to include accessible comfort, while ensuring the latest in hospitality technology.

There will be the inclusion of in-hotel amenities and a snack shop with ‘Just Walk Out Technology’, called ‘The Hub’, which detects when products are taken from or returned to shelves, and enables self-checkout without any human interaction.

The Verdi Hotels brand caters for a wide range of occasions and travellers – from city break weekends, business trips, leisure and adventure encompassing a broad range of social groups, couple and family audiences.

Future plans for 2025 include further expansion within Europe, Middle East and North Africa.

