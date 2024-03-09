Max Verstappen won Saturday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix from Sergio Perez to maintain Red Bull’s perfect start to the season.

Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari was third with British teen Oliver Bearman a remarkable seventh on his debut for Ferrari as a late stand-in for the ill Carlos Sainz.

“He’s done an incredible job, seventh in your first race in F1 is hugely impressive,” said Leclerc of 18-year-old Bearman — only called up before third practice on Friday with Sainz hit by appendicitis.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...