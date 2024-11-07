A man recounted how he was slammed to the ground four or five times during an “unprovoked” attack by suspected drug trafficker Mohamed Ali Ahmem Elmushraty, better known by his online name Lilu King.

The victim, who was testifying in court on Thursday, said he had spent an entire week “unable to move” following the attack last month outside a Sliema bar.

“I have no idea why this happened,” the perplexed victim said when asked to describe the fight.

The man said he is willing to forgive Elmushraty for the attack.

“I forgive him, as long as he doesn’t speak to me. I don’t want any problems.

Inspector Eman Hayman, who prosecuted, said police managed to identify Elmushratyd from CCTV footage.

“You could see a commotion and the victim running away. Elmushraty can be seen kicking him, and literally lifting him off the ground.”

Police said they recognised Elmushraty from his “stature and clothing”.

Elmushraty was previously charged with only causing minor injuries to the victim during the initial hearing on October 20.

The police upgraded the charges to grievous injuries on Thursday, which carries a stiffer penalty.

Defence lawyer Franco Debono argued he should be able to make oral submissions for bail, as the change in charges and competence of the court technically meant this was the first sitting.

Elmushraty has been held in jail since he was first charged last month.

Magistrate Caroline Frendo Dimech denied the lawyer’s request to make bail submissions.

Elmushraty has had multiple brushes with the law this year.

In August, he was accused of deliberately crashing his Mercedes into a buggy while driving without a licence. At the time Inspector Hayman had told the court that the crash “appeared to have been deliberate,” and footage also showed Elmushraty step out of the Mercedes and speak to the buggy driver and a woman, who the inspector said was an ex-girlfriend of Elmushraty’s.

The court at the time had declared his arrest illegal since the duty magistrate had not been informed of the arrest.

In June Elmushraty was ordered to pay €10,000 but did not lose his personal liberty after admitting to an early morning argument with police during a boxing match at Ta’ Qali.

In other ongoing cases, Elmushraty faces charges related to involvement in organised crime linked to drug trafficking and money laundering. He is pleading not guilty.