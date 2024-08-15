Sixty-three former students attending St Mary’s grammar school in Victoria got together to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their completing their secondary education in 1974. The group included former students who now live in Scotland, the US, Australia and Malta.

The fourth reunion held over the years, the evening started off with mass at St Anthony of Padua church in Għajnsielem. The celebrant, Mgr Anton Borg, mentioned several episodes from the Bible that describe how different women met the challenges life brought about and how they overcame such difficulties. “This is quite similar to all the issues those present must have been confronted with along the years and that they too got the better of everything life has assigned them. In spite of all this, the group is still a very happy one, living life to the full,” Mgr Borg said. The group also celebrated the memory of four colleagues who have passed on to a better life.

Following mass, a dinner was held at the Country Terrace. The ‘students’ had the chance to catch up with friends they had not met for years. It was a memorable and poignant evening for all those present. Lots of photos were taken to capture the special moments in time. Part of the evening’s proceeds will go towards ARKA Foundation.