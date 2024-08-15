Three Columbian men were injured in a brawl in Paceville early on Thursday.

The police said an argument, followed by a fight, took place at 5.30am in St Augustine Street.

It involved mostly workers at the end of their shift.

A 21-year-old was seriously injured while the other two, aged 23 and 35 were slightly injured. All were treated in hospital.

The police are trying to identify the other people involved.

A magisterial inquiry is underway.