Forty restoration projects will kick off, continue, or be completed over the coming year, the Culture Minister said on Thursday.

Speaking at Villa Guardamangia - one of the key projects on the list - Owen Bonnici outlined how the 2025 budget will impact the culture sector and ensure the preservation of Malta’s historical assets.

The extensive list includes ongoing projects and new initiatives to enhance cultural heritage sites.

The main projects include:

Villa Guardamangia in Pietà, with an investment of €10.2 million in European funds;

Villa Portelli in Kalkara, with an investment of around €800,000 over this year and next;

The Jesuit Church in Valletta, with a total investment of €4.5 million;

The Maritime Museum in Birgu, set for completion by 2027;

The World War II Victims Monument in Floriana;

The additional fortification restorations of the Cottonera and Santa Margerita Lines;

The Vendome Tower in Marsaxlokk;

The San Ġwann t'Għuxa Windmill in Cospicua;

The Marsa Tram Station.

Another significant project is the Main Guard building in Valletta’s St George’s Square. Heritage Malta will oversee its restoration with €600,000 in national funds, with a target completion date of 2027. The Main Guard was initially built as a guardhouse in 1603 by the Order of St John, and it remained in use after the British took over.

"This is a strong restoration programme that will continue to beautify our country, safeguard the unique heritage of our islands, and, above all, provide Maltese and Gozitan families with a country of quality,” Bonnici said.

Mr Bonnici Photo: Jonathan Borg

Malta’s cultural footprint will expand internationally in 2025, as the country participates for the first time in the prestigious Gwangju Biennale in South Korea.

Additional developments include a Sculpture Garden at the Malta International Contemporary Art Space (MICAS), which will receive €600,000 in funding, and a €3 million investment in Malex House, which is the property of PBS. This project will include an underground car park, a large studio, and office spaces equipped with state-of-the-art technology.

A new site in Paola is also being developed to provide studios and offices for dancers and artists, a collaborative project with MCAST and the Performing Arts Agency.

"A quality country is recognised not only by its economic success but also, and importantly, by how well it cares for its heritage, arts, and cultural sectors," said Bonnici.

The minister also highlighted several recently completed projects, including the restoration of the Grandmaster’s Palace and the launch of MICAS in 2024. With these successfully concluded, he indicated that the next primary focus would be the Culture and Arts Hub in Marsa. He noted that Festivals Malta would soon issue the first of two tenders for this project following recent budget allocations.