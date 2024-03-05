The Old Motors Club will hold a static show of vintage vehicles at Dar tal-Providenza on June 19, a public holiday, to raise funds for the Home.

A similar event was held at the Siġġiewi Home for the first time last year. More than 100 cars of various eras were on display including a century-old Ford Model T. Supercars and commercial vehicles were also on show.

€2,200 were donated to the Home.

This year's event will include an autojumble. Visitors will be able to enjoy a scenic ride on a vintage bus. Light refreshments will be available.

Owners of classic cars who are not members of Old Motors Club Malta are welcome to take part. They can contact the club at info@oldmotorsclub.com.

The show will be open to the public between 9:30am and noon.