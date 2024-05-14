A coalition of 17 civil society organisations have announced a national demonstration on Thursday amid the fallout of the Vitals hospitals inquiry.

Addressing journalists outside the law courts on Tuesday, Repubblika’s honorary president Robert Aquilina, surrounded by members of different civil society organisations, said the theme of the protest will be Ningħaqdu għal Malta Nadifa (We unite for a clean Malta).

It comes as a raft of people, including former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat face criminal charges related to the 2015 privatisation of St Luke's, Karin Grech and Gozo General hospitals.

“Let us unite to cleanse our country of deception and abuse, let us unite to ensure that everyone is considered the same before the law,” Aquilina said.

The demonstration will begin at 6.30 pm in front of the Wembley Store in Triq Repubblika and will proceed to the front of the Law Courts for speeches.

The national demonstration Ningħaqdu għal Malta Nadifa will take place on Thursday at 6.30 pm in Valletta. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Former prime minister Joseph Muscat, his former chief of staff Keith Schembri, former health minister Konrad Mizzi, , former deputy prime minister Chris Fearne and Central Bank governor Edward Scicluna, current and former top civil servants, lawyers and auditors are to face charges on May 28 and 29.

Last week, Fearne resigned from his ministerial portfolio and as deputy prime minister.

“Every Maltese understands that we are at a crucial moment in the history of our country,” Aquilina said.

He recalled how in 2019 it was Repubblika that asked the court to hold a magisterial inquiry into the fraud in the sale of the state hospitals. He said despite the resistance from politicians at the time and after a long legal battle, the Courts accepted their requests.

“Let me remind you that this fraud allegedly took place with money that was supposed to go to the care of children, women, and men, and instead that money went to fatten the pockets of corrupt politicians and those close to them,” he said.

Aquilina said the coalition of NGOs has condemned the attempts by the government to undermine the rule of law, and the attacks made on the judiciary and journalists.

“These attacks have only one intention, to scare everyone who in any way due to their public or profession function has a role to play in this.”

The coalition called for Scicluna to be removed from his role as Central Bank governor as he faces criminal charges.

The 17 organisations that are part of the coalition are:

Repubblika

UHM

Aditus

KSU

Occupy Justice

Vuċi Kollettiva

Fondazione Falcone

SOS Malta

Kunsill Nazzjonali taż-Żgħażagħ

manueldelia.com

ICT Students’ Association

Medical Biochemistry Students Association

Media & Knowledge Sciences Association

jef Malta

SDM

PEN Malta

Moviment Graffitti