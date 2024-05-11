Government official Jason Micallef on Saturday accused a journalist of “collusion with the establishment” after photographs of chat conversations on her laptop were taken surreptitiously during a press conference by former prime minister Joseph Muscat.

Micallef claimed that the Newsbook journalist “was given questions” to ask Muscat by former Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi and members of NGO Repubblika.

He made that claim during Andrew Azzopardi’s programme on Church Radio RTK103 on Saturday morning.

Micallef, a former general secretary of the Labour Party who chairs the Valletta Cultural Agency and Ta' Qali National Park project, was speaking about the unnamed "establishment" that Labour has targeted in the past weeks.

At that point he whipped out printed photographs he claimed to have received of chats on the laptop being used by Newsbook journalist Monique Agius.

He claimed that these photographs showed how Agius received the questions she had to ask Joseph Muscat from Repubblika lawyer Jason Azzopardi, its Honorary President Robert Aquilina and member Alessandra Dee Crespo.

Micallef said that "the establishment journalist" was given these questions while Muscat was addressing a news conference.

He said that he was given the photos by a journalist at the event who took them.

The radio host backed the journalist, noting that it is journalists' job to speak to many people while doing their work.

But Micallef - who previously chaired Labour's media arm ONE - kept insisting and raising his voice that this was “collusion with the establishment”.

Stop the intimidation - Repubblika

The NGO Rebubblika strongly condemned Micallef’s actions saying it has been monitoring the political rhetoric by the government and the prime minister since the magisterial inquiry on the hospitals was concluded.

“Abela and persons connected with him have adopted intimidating attitudes and behaviour against the media, singling out individual journalists, particularly women journalists, and inciting public scorn in their regard.”

Repubblika demanded that immediate action is taken to ensure that journalists’ privacy is respected, allowing journalists to carry out their work serenely and without intimidation from the government or any other source.

MEP David Casa said the government's rhetoric against journalists is dangerous.

"They're turning journalists into enemies of the state, and they're sending spies to inspect their mobile phones. These tactics were used against Daphne and reflect the panic that has gripped the government," the MEP said in a social media post.

Correction May 11, 2024: A previous version stated that Micallef chairs ONE. He was replaced in late 2022.