The Volvo factory outside Charleston, South Carolina has now started building the brand’s new electric flagship SUV – and the first customer deliveries are scheduled for the second half of this year.

The EX90 not only expands Volvo’s portfolio of fully electric cars, but also represents a paradigm shift for the company as it is the first Volvo car powered by core computing technology – a technology that enables a new era of safety for Volvo cars.

The first customer-bound EX90 that rolled off the Charleston line was a striking model painted in Denim Blue, destined for a customer in the United States later this year.

Volvo Cars’ first manufacturing plant in the United States opened in the summer of 2018 just outside Charleston, one of the oldest and most storied cities in the country. Today, the Charleston plant produces the EX90 and the S60 sedan, and it has the capacity to build up to 150,000 cars per year.

The EX90 is based on Volvo’s next generation, born-electric EV technology base, with a fully electric range of up to 600km. The EX90 is designed to be the safest Volvo car to date, powered by next-generation passive and active safety technology and software informed by a broad suite of sensors.

Rooted in Volvo’s Scandinavian design principles, the EX90 offers modern proportions that optimise safety, efficiency and aesthetics.

