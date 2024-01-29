The World Anti-Doping Agency welcomed a four-year ban handed down by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday to teenage Russian skater Kamila Valieva for failing a doping test prior to the 2022 Winter Olympics.

“The doping of children is unforgivable,” WADA said in a statement, which also called for action under its code against doctors, coaches and other support personnel who are found to have provided performance-enhancing substances to minors.

“WADA encourages governments to consider passing legislation — as some have done already — making the doping of minors a criminal offense,” it said.

More details on SportsDesk. 

