THEATRE

Two

FM Theatre Productions are presenting Jim Cartwright's comedic two-hander exploring the intricacies of human relationships through a series of interconnected monologues set in a working-class pub.

The multifaceted play goes well beyond the humorous and delves into the lives of ordinary people, shedding light on the universal experiences of love, loss and the human condition.

Directed by Chris Gatt, Edward Mercieca and Pia Zammit play the bickering landlord and landlady of the pub, as well as 12 other characters that step foot into the establishment over the course of one evening.Performances are being held at Theatre Next Door in Magħtab on February 2 to 4 and 8 to 11.

For tickets and more information, visit www.tnd.com.mt.

This project is supported by Arts Council Malta.

Il-Missier (The Father)

A Maltese translation of the award-winning French stage play The Father by Florian Zeller is being staged at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta from February 2 to 4.

The powerful and thought-provoking play explores the challenges of ageing and the disorienting effects of dementia. The production stars Mario Micallef in the title role, alongside Simone Ellul, Mikhail Basmadjian, Sarah Camilleri, Charles Sammut and Angele Galea.

The play was adapted into Maltese by Alfred Palma and is directed by Jacob Piccinino.

It is recommended for an audience over 14 years. For more information, visit teatrumanoel.mt or call (+356) 2124 6389. Also read this Times of Malta preview.

Mario Micallef and Simone Ellul are portraying father and daughter in Il-Missier. Photo: Justin Mamo

Baby Series: Baby to the Moon

TOI TOI, the Manoel’s Learning and Pariticipation Programme, is presenting a new show specifically for children aged 0 to 4 on February 3 and 4.

Baby to the Moon is an interactive dance performance in which ŻfinMalta’s apprentice dancers and choreographer Martina Zammit explore interplanetary space, taking audiences through the experience of life beyond Earth and attempting to show its vastness.

The cast features Marion Paquet and Benjamin Spiteri.

For tickets, visit teatrumanoel.mt.

My Name is Rachel Corrie

A play based on the diaries and e-mails of US activist Rachel Corrie, who was killed by an Israeli soldier at the age of 23, is being staged again this week at The Splendid in Strait Street, Valletta.

Edited by actor and director Alan Rickman and journalist Katherine Viner, this one-woman show tells an impassioned, moving, true story of what drove the young activist to leave her comfortable American life and embark on a journey that would end with her sudden death defending the rights of people a world away.

Produced locally by WhatsTheirNames Theatre, the play is directed by Philip Leone-Ganado and stars Sandie von Brockdorff in the title role. A portion of all proceeds will be donated to organisations providing vital humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza.

There will be shows on January 31 and February 1 to 4. Tickets are available from showshappening.com.

Sandie von Brockdorff in My Name is Rachel Corrie. Photo: Elisa von Brockdorff

MUSIC

Enchanting Songs and Arias

Soprano Mariette Borg and pianist Elaine Mercieca will perform works by Debussy, Bellini, Dvořák, R. Strauss, Copeland and Bernstein, among others, at Our Lady of Victory church in Valletta on February 1 at 12.30pm, as part of the Barocco Foundation series of lunchtime concerts.

Reservations against a donation of €10 can be made by booking on baroccobookings@ gmail.com or directly at the entrance of the church.

Festa fil-foresta

The Għaqda Mużikali Sant’Andrija is performing in a concert dedicated to children in the run-up to carnival, at Teatru Metanoia in Luqa on February 4 at 10.30am.

The band, under the baton of Michael Pulis, will perform Peter and the Wolf by Sergei Prokofiev and The Carnival of the Animals by Camille Saint-Saëns.

Entrance is free.

Don Bosco Grand Concert

The Gozo Youth Wind Band is presenting a concert in honour of Don Bosco at the Don Bosco Oratory in Victoria on February 4 at 7pm. Entrance is free.

MPO Chamber Series 5

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra continues its Chamber series at the Robert Samut Hall in Floriana on February 4 at 11am.

Soprano Miriam Cauchi will accompany cellist Simon Abdilla Joslin and pianist Maria-Elena Farrugia in a performance of works by Dvořák, Rachmaninov and Rimsky-Korsakov.

For more information and tickets, visit showshappening.com.

Dance

Għajn Xtutna

MOVEO Dance Company is paying tribute to Malta's watchtowers at the Valletta Campus Theatre on February 3 and 4.

The dancers will exude the fear, determination and sense of community defence elicited by watch towers as the performance tackles the modern challenges of the Maltese islands.

Cheryl Loffreda from The MVMT, together with Charlotte Carpentier and Gabriele Farinacci, are choreographing the piece. John Matthew Spiteri composed an original score and costume design is by Maria Cutajar.

Tickets are available from showshappening.com.

Dancers rehearsing for Għajn Xtutna, the latest show by Moveo Dance Company.

FILM

Happy Chinese New Year Film Festival

The China Cultural Centre in Malta, in collaboration with Spazju Kreattiv, is holding the fifth film festival in celebration of the Chinese New Year from February 2 to 20.

The festival will feature four Chinese blockbusters, each offering a unique perspective on Chinese culture and storytelling, and include heart-warming dramas and thrilling adventures.

For more information and tickets, visit kreattivita.org. Also read the following feature.

Pet Shop Boys Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live at the Royal Arena Copenhagen'

Pet Shop Boys are bringing their critically-acclaimed greatest hits tour, Dreamworld, to movie theatres worldwide for two nights only.

Captured live at Copenhagen’s Royal Arena, Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe put on an exhilarating performance, featuring a lavish stage show, full back-up band and mesmerising visual backdrops, in front of an exuberant, sold-out audience.

With film direction from leading live performance director David Barnard in a 14-camera shoot, the new concert film includes all of Pet Shop Boys' greatest hits including West End Girls, Suburbia, Domino Dancing, Always on My Mind, What Have I Done to Deserve This and It's a Sin.

The concert film, certified 12A, is being shown in Malta at the Eden Cinemas on January 31 at 8.30pm and on February 4 at 4p.m. For tickets, click here.

The Pet Shop Boys. Photo: Shutterstock.com

MISCELLANEOUS

Movimento

ŻfinMalta is once again presenting a series of five public, interactive talks presented from the perspective of artists outside of dance.

The first lecture this year, titled ‘Space and Time ... and Time Again’, will be delivered by film-maker, photographer and lecturer Kenneth Scicluna at the ŻfinMalta studios on January 31 at 6.30pm.

With ŻfinMalta, Scicluna produced Selah (2017), a dance film choreographed by José Agudo and co-directed by Agudo and Mathew Beckett. He is a member of the European Film Academy, a Berlinale ‘Talent’, and his latest work on film is a collaborative international project called Edifice 129 (2023).

Tickets are available from showshappening.com.

The History of Rock n’ Roll

The Royal Malta Yacht Club is hosting a series of eight lectures on the history of rock and rhythm ‘n’ blues, covering the years 1900 to 1979, from February 1 at 6pm and on each following Thursday.

The first lecture is about ‘Blues and the roots of Rock ‘n’ Roll and Rhythm Blues (1900-1959)’. It will be delivered by Noel Mallia.Participation is free of charge but a contribution of €10 per lecture or €25 for the whole series will be collected and donated by the RMYC to the Food Bank Lifeline Foundation.

Since places are limited, those interested are advised to send an e-mail to rmyc@rmyc.org by not later than January 30 in order to secure a place.

For a list of all the lectures, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Public Abattoir Tour

The Malta University Historical Society is holding a guided tour of the Public Abattoir in Marsa on February 3, during which participants will learn about the abattoir’s facilities as well as its water tower.

The two-hour tour starts at 9.30am. To book a place, e-mail muhs1963@gmail.com.

Cultural tour of Żabbar

Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar is organising a tour of Żabbar on February 3. The tour will start with a visit to Żabbar’s baroque parish church and its Sanctuary Museum, both wheelchair-accessible.

The museum includes many treasures related to the Knights and later periods, such as sedan chairs and the closed cart used to transport victims of the 1813 plague, besides priceless paintings and silverware.

Guides will then take participants on a short stroll through Żabbar’s old centre.

One can stay on for tea and eats. Members and non-members can book tickets via ticketengine.faa.org.mt/.

The baroque parish church of Żabbar. Photo: FAA

Carnival Creations

The Malta Crafts Foundation is organising a carnival event at the Ta’ Qali Artisan Village on February 3.

There will be a marching band, carnival floats, grotesque masks, dance and music performances, clowns and magicians, sweets and carnival treats, face-painting, a bouncy castle, as well as artisans in their workshops and in stalls along the streets.

Visitors are encouraged to wear costumes. The event is being held from 10am to 4pm. Entrance is free.

Il-Karnival ta’ Malta fil-Ħamrun

Festivals Malta is holding carnival celebrations in Ħamrun on February 4 with a parade featuring carnival floats, grotesque masks and music from various bands, including all three band clubs of Ħamrun, the 1st Ħamrun Scout Group, Banda Żejtun and the Big Friends Gugen Musik.

Celebrations kick off at 9.30am. One can park in the Maria Regina secondary school grounds.

Photo: Shutterstock.com

VISUAL ARTS

New Forms

In a bold departure from the traditional gallery setting, James Vella Clark is exhibiting his latest collection of abstract expressionist works at FORM's home showroom in Valley Road, Msida.

Themed New Forms, the 16 large new paintings on canvas seek to ignite a conversation about the intersection of art and living spaces, inviting viewers to rediscover how art can seamlessly integrate into personal spaces as a daily reminder of the enduring beauty in our lives.

The exhibition runs until the end of January. For more information, read this Times of Malta review.

Aranjuez by James Vella Clark

Across the Harbour

Academic, classicist and Faculty of Arts member Carmel Serracino steps into a new realm as he showcases his first solo exhibition, Across the Harbour.

Through the watercolour exhibition, Serracino hopes to share his love for Cottonera, where he was born, raised and still resides, and convey the beauty that lies in its streets, architecture and the grandeur of the Grand Harbour.

The collection features land and streetscapes, some of which were painted en plein air and others that were conceived entirely in the studio.

The exhibition, curated by Charlene Vella, is open throughout January at the Palm Court Lounge, The Phoenicia Malta.

Procession Entering Church by Carm Serracino

Nucleus

A collective exhibition of six artists is being held at Art Galleries of the Malta Society of Arts seat Palazzo de la Salle in Valletta.

The exhibition, coordinated by Caroline Miggiani, features the work of Jeni Caruana, Debbie Caruana Dingli, Anna Galea, Anna Grima, Tonio Mallia and Kenneth Zammit Tabona. Their wish is inspire a younger generation to set up a watercolour society in Malta.

Nucleus runs until February 1. Opening hours: Mondays to Fridays: 9am to 7pm and Saturdays: 9am to 1pm. The venue is closed on Sundays and publis holidays. Free entrance

For more information, click here.

Moodscapes

Fabio Borg is presenting his latest collection of works at Il-Kamra ta' Fuq in Mqabba.

In this exhibition, he is approaching abstract expressionism, signalling a departure from his well-known landscapes and treescapes.

Instead of drawing inspiration from tangible landscapes and photographs, Borg relies solely on his inner vision. The result is a series of works conveying inherent moods and emotions, characterised by intense, unrealistic colours and bold lines.

Executed primarily on paper, these works utilise acrylic, oil pastel, and pencil besides his signature acrylics.

Curated by Melanie Erixon, Moodscapes is on until February 4. For more information, including opening hours, visit the gallery's Facebook page.

Human(kind)

A thought-provoking exhibition by G. Luigi Rossi, a German artist residing in Malta, is being held at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta.

Through a combination of symbolism, abstract landscapes and vibrant colours, Rossi delves deep into the core social issues affecting our society, offering viewers a unique perspective on conflicts, social injustice and the fragile relationship between humanity and nature.

As regards the latter topic, Rossi symbolically captures the destructive consequences of humanity’s exploitation of the planet, urging viewers to reflect on the urgent need for sustainable practices and a deeper reverence for the natural world. Meanwhile, his expressive use of colours and poetic imagery offers a glimpse into an ideal world where beauty, harmony, and positivity prevail.

The exhibition is on until February 11. Entrance is free. There will be a curatorial tour on February 10 at noon. To join, register here.

Glasshouse

In the third phase of The Glasshouse Project, Gilbert Calleja, Jesmond Vassallo and Robert Zahra delve into the mechanics of creative production to come up with an exhibition of 2D and 3D works at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta.

Drawing metaphorical parallels between artists’ studios and the lab-like conditions of glasshouses, the project explores creation as an ongoing organic process − germination, growth, reproduction and decay.

Through diverse media, image-making techniques and innovative forms of presentation, the exhibition reflects on the consumption and evolution of artworks from conception to ciculation or return to the artist’s studio.

The chosen subject matter includes interior spaces, the human figure and the relationships between architecture, objects and natural elements. This exploration aligns with the concept of art as a transformative process within a space – a site, a laboratory, a glasshouse – where the individual undergoes a reciprocal transformation.

Glasshouse is on until February 25. Entrance is free.

OTHER EXHIBITIONS

Let Me Be Myself The Life Story of Anne Frank

The University of Malta Library in collaboration with The Tayar Foundation is hosting the exhibition Let Me Be Myself - The Life Story of Anne Frank from January 23 to March 21.

The exhibition consists of 34 panels, each containing key images and texts about the world that surrounded Anne Frank, from the rise of Hitler to the persecution of the Jews and World War 11. It also gives an account of her life: from her birth in 1929 up to her death in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in 1945.

The library is open Monday to Friday from 7am to 8pm and on Saturdays from 9am to 12.15pm. It is closed on Sundays and public holidays. Entrance is free.

Fare Convito: The Archaeology of Banqueting in Hospitaller Malta (16th to 18th century)

A range of maiolica and porcelain vessels, used both for display and for serving food during formal banquets in Hospitaller Malta, is on display at the Inquisitor’s Palace in Vittoriosa.

The exhibition, entitled Fare Convito: The Archaeology of Banqueting in Hospitaller Malta (16th to 18th century), delves deeply into how food, art and politics came together in the ritual of baroque banqueting – the formal and communal sharing of food and drink – between the 16th and the 18th century in Malta.

During that period, under the Order of St John, Malta imported many aspects of the European dining culture, mainly from Renaissance Italy and from Rococo France. An especially striking feature was the Convito – the formal banquet – which provided a theatrical backdrop for political discussion and intrigue.

They include two late Renaissance plates belonging to Cardinal Farnese’s famous credenza, a Chinese Ming porcelain import to Malta, important examples of South Italian heraldic plates, and a wide range of French and North Italian faience, including examples in the Rococo style of Moustier.

The exhibition runs until March.

In the Footsteps of the Hospitallers: 900 Years of Chivalry, Faith & Charity

The National Library of Malta in Valletta is hosting an exhibition about the Knights of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta (SMOM).

By means of maps, documents, printed works and objets d’art, In the Footsteps of the Hospitallers traces the story of the Order, starting from their humble beginnings in Jerusalem during the mid-11th century.

The exhibition, curated by Maroma Camilleri, is dedicated to the memory of a prominent Maltese member of the Order of Malta, the Bailiff Fra’ John Edward Critien, Grand Prior of Rome, who passed away on December 3, 2022.

It will remain open during library hours until March 2024: Monday to Friday: 8.30am to 4.30pm; Saturdays: 8.30am to 12.30pm (every third Saturday of the month, the library opens from 8.30am to 3.30pm. Entrance is free.