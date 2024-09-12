Malta has been warmer and wetter than average this summer, with high temperatures also resulting in the sea warming up faster than usual, according to Met Office figures.

There was one heatwave lasting from June 20 to June 22, with temperatures exceeding 35°C on all three days.

A closer look at the temperatures reveals that all three months of the meteorological summer were warmer than the climatic norm. June, July, and even August were 1.6°C warmer than the climatic average, with average temperatures of 25.8°C, 28.5°C, and 29.1°C, respectively, the Met Office said.

High temperatures, even in the months leading up to summer, also resulted in the sea warming up faster than usual.

In fact, the average sea surface temperature in June stood at 23.7°C (norm 22°C), rising by more than 3°C to 26.9°C (norm 25.2°C) in July, and reaching 28.9°C (norm 26.7°C) in August.

Despite a dry June and a rain-free July, there were showers and thunderstorms in August. In total, 17mm of rain were recorded during the meteorological summer, exceeding the climatic norm by 1.4mm.

Most of that happened on just one day, August 22, when 13.2mm of rain was recorded, making August 2024 3.5mm wetter than average.

In August, the highest temperature was recorded on the 3rd, with temperatures reaching 37°C.

The sunniest day was August 1, with 12.7 hours of sunshine being measured, while the dullest day was August 5th, with only six hours of sunshine recorded by the Meteorological Office.