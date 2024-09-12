The need to overhaul our educational system has never been more urgent. As principal of Central Mediterranean Business School, I see firsthand the growing gap between what traditional education offers and what today's world demands. Employers, policymakers, parents, and students all recognize that simply teaching theoretical knowledge is no longer enough. Our students need more - and we believe the private sector should lead this innovation, starting at the post-secondary level.

At CMBS, we took this challenge seriously. As Malta’s first fully-certified and licensed private post-secondary institution to design our curriculum from the ground up, we’re not just offering another option—we’re disrupting the current educational model.

Our 6th form programme has been validated and is recognized by the Malta Further and Higher Education Authority. Our graduates earn an MQF Level 4 Advanced Diploma, which is equivalent to the MQF Level of a MATSEC Matriculation Certificate, and have pathways to undergraduate degrees and professional qualifications both locally and abroad.

Starting in October 2024, our programmes in Business Management, Computer Science, and Accounting & Finance will provide students with a truly industry-focused education.

For instance, our accounting students can progress to a B.Sc. in Accountancy and Finance, with exemptions from ACCA exams and eligibility to join the sought EY Work Study Programme where their studies are sponsored and their careers fast-tracked.

What sets us apart is indeed our deep collaboration with leading employers like EY. We didn’t just ask for their input; we made them integral to the process. Together, we’ve developed hands-on courses that prepare students for the realities of their chosen fields. Work placements are at the heart of our approach because we know that practical experience isn’t just a bonus anymore - it’s a necessity.

In a recent survey by our sister company, Esprimi, it transpired that over 40% of students reported that their courses lack any form of work placement. At CMBS, we ensure that every student gains relevant, real-world experience, allowing them to navigate the complexities of the workplace and meet employers' expectations from day one.

But it’s not just what our students learn - it’s who they learn from. Our faculty consists of industry professionals who bring real-world experience into the classroom. This ensures our students gain practical insights and understand the "how" and "why" behind their studies.

Moreover, we emphasize essential soft skills - critical thinking, leadership, and communication - that are often overlooked in traditional education but are crucial for success in any career.

We also use innovative tools like the PRISM assessment tool, to uncover students' natural strengths and align them with career paths where they can thrive and achieve their fullest potential.

Our departure from the traditional MATSEC curriculum stems from our commitment to relevance and employability. While MATSEC has served many well, it doesn’t always align with the needs of today’s employers or the aspirations of students seeking a direct path to a fulfilling career.

At CMBS, we bridge this gap with a curriculum designed to prepare students for the workforce.

The future of education depends on our ability to adapt and innovate. At CMBS, we are proud to be at the forefront of this change, ensuring that our students don’t just find jobs - they become leaders in their chosen fields.