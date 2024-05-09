Updated 2.45pm

Roberta Metsola's press conference with Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday was interrupted as air raid sirens were sounded in the Ukrainian capital.

The European Parliament president and the Ukrainian president were reaching the end of a joint press conference in Kyiv to mark Europe Day.

"This is what the Nazis do in Europe. This is the reality of Europe Day for us Ukrainians," a visibly angry Zelensky told reporters.

He asked the Maltese president if she was OK before being shuffled away to a bomb shelter.

Air raid siren interrupts news conference. Video: Karl Andrew Micallef

Metsola and the Maltese press reporters were taken to another shelter and shown real time visuals of Russian missiles and drones entering Ukranian airspace.

An interview that the Ukrainian president had scheduled with Times of Malta was cancelled.

Air raid sirens are a regular occurrence in Ukraine as the Russian invasion continues 27 months on.

During the news conference, Zelensky heaped praise on Metsola and the European Parliament for protecting lives and fighting for peace before rewarding her with the Order of Merit first class.

Roberta Metsola sits opposite Ukraine's Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk in a shelter after an air raid in Kyiv. Photo: Rene Rossignaud

Several security personnel were present for the conference. Photo: Karl Andrew Micallef

"When Russia Nazis stood at our gates, you added leadership, you added clarity to ensure Putin doesn't rewrite our history," he said.

Asked for his views on politically neutral countries, the Ukrainian president said he would always respect their constitution but warned there's no neutrality where it comes to peace.

Metsola receiving the Ukrainian national honour from President Zelensky. Photo: European Parliament

"Such countries often have poor armies to defend themselves against aggressors like Putin," he said.

The Russian president will not stop the aggression and his next step is to wage a disinformation campaign for the upcoming European elections in an attempt to split the west, he added.

Metsola agreed with Zelensky, adding however, that all politicians should also steer away from being the sources of misinformation.

The two presidents walk away from the stage. Photo: Karl Andrew Micallef

During her third visit to the country since war broke out, the European Parliament president said she wanted to send a "strong message" on a day that celebrate European cooperation and integration.

"We stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes. Since the unprovoked attack, Ukrainians have been fighting for our freedom," she said.

Metsola vowed to support Ukrain's EU accession bid, citing the benefits of Malta which 20 years ago joined the bloc and saw the country transformed.