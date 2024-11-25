Pre-Christmas discount shopping season is here. Black Friday has turned into a month-long shopping spree, combining with Singles Day and Cyber Monday to become an entire Black November.

Europe’s frenzy of overconsumption damages the environment and often rips off buyers, but is also an opportunity to save money. Why are we so sucked in by shopping deals? Is Black Friday just one big fraud day?

This news programme is produced by ARTE and distributed in nine languages thanks to the Emove Hub project. Participating media outlets include EL PAÍS (Spain), Gazeta Wyborcza (Poland), Internazionale (Italy), Ir (Latvia), Kathimerini (Greece), Le Soir (Belgium) and Telex (Hungary). Each receive funding from the European Union under the European Media Hubs call, led by the Directorate-General for Information Society and Media, part of the EU's multimedia actions.