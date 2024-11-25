At least 2,570 people have objected through Moviment Graffitti to the consultation process on the partial review of the local plans for the Villa Rosa site in Paceville.

The government is proposing amendments to the 2006 North Harbours Local Plan for Paceville that several are saying would allow for a massive construction project at Villa Rosa in St Julian’s.

The plans, which came to light last month, sparked public outrage and calls for an investigation into a land transfer that forms part of the project.

Times of Malta has meanwhile revealed that a six-point plan to change St George's Bay's Villa Rosa local plan published by the PA was lifted almost word-for-word from a list of suggestions drafted by the project's developers and later presented to Cabinet.

While the project by developers Garnet Investments Limited - which includes a 34‑storey tower and two additional towers of 27 storeys - is still in the screening phase, people can meanwhile object to the revision of the local plans.

They can do this by sending their objection to villarosa.consultation@pa.org.mt or an online form set up by Moviment Graffitti by Monday (November 25).

Graffitti said it was "clear the government initiated the review of the Villa Rosa Local Plan on instruction by developer Tal-Franċiż".

The NGO said the revision process began after the developer's meeting with Cabinet, covers the exact area of the Tal-Franċiż proposed development application (PA/07254/22) filed two years ago, and its stated objectives align with changing development parameters - so that what is currently prohibited becomes permitted.

Objectors are calling on the PA to immediately halt the process which they say is being driven by private interests rather than the common good.