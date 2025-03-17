With the U.S. becoming an unpredictable ally under Donald Trump, Europe may have to rethink its own defense—especially when it comes to nuclear deterrence.

This week on ARTE Europe Weekly, we break down who holds the nuclear cards and how Trump’s policies could force Europe to reset its security strategy.

This interview is produced by ARTE and distributed in nine languages thanks to the Emove Hub project. Participating media outlets include EL PAÍS (Spain), Gazeta Wyborcza (Poland), Internazionale (Italy), Ir (Latvia), Kathimerini (Greece), Le Soir (Belgium) and Telex (Hungary). Each receive funding from the European Union under the European Media Hubs call, led by the Directorate-General for Communications Networks, Content and Technology (DG Connect).

 

