With the U.S. becoming an unpredictable ally under Donald Trump, Europe may have to rethink its own defense—especially when it comes to nuclear deterrence.

This week on ARTE Europe Weekly, we break down who holds the nuclear cards and how Trump’s policies could force Europe to reset its security strategy.

