Plastic is everywhere – so much so that it’s hard to imagine life without it. But plastic damages both the environment and our health and contributes to global warming.

Talks in Busan to create a global treaty on ending plastic pollution failed after negotiators clashed on the issue of cutting production. We look at whether Europe is doing its part to stem the tide of plastic.

