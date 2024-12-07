The plants on a 'green wall' on the Marsa-Ħamrun bypass, which cost almost €480,000, have been removed.

The 'vertical garden' was inaugurated in late 2020, comprising more than 27,000 plants across a 350-metre concrete retaining wall.

Infrastructure Malta had said it was “longer than the length of three football grounds".

But last October, IM said it was taking legal action against the private contractor responsible for maintaining the green wall.

The agency said the contractor had “failed to meet his maintenance obligations under the five-year agreement, leading to the wall’s degradation”.

The Marsa-Ħamrun bypass 'plant wall' is not the only one to have run into trouble. Earlier this year, the government’s industrial land management company INDIS said it would be halting a project that cost €600,000 to install and maintain three 'green walls' at the Marsa and Corradino industrial estates and the Mosta Technopark.

The agency blamed the 'vertical gardens' for using too much water.