A joyous return to the stage for Zach Condon and his European folk-focussed indie project Beirut. This is music as an imagined landscape, a romantic sweep of Europe's past through the eyes of an American troubadour.

From his Balkan-tinged debut in 2006, through a bohemian France dreamed up on 2007's The Flying Cup Club and on towards the Dutch and Mexican influences of his later material, Beirut is clearly the work of a singular vision while remaining hauntingly familiar, a half-remembered dream of a past life. The latest album Hadsel was inspired by a short time spent exiled in northern Norway, an emotional return to form released in 2023.

 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.