The prime minister and the Opposition leader on Wednesday gave initial reactions to the inquiry report into the construction site death of Jean Paul Sofia in December 2022.

The prime minister announced initiatives for better monitoring of construction sites and centralised enforcement of the laws, saying a 50-year-old mentality needed to be changed. His press conference is still in progress.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech said the government was “found to be responsible for the death of Jean Paul Sofia”.

Grech said that “it is not enough for responsibility to be carried by those who were directly involved in Sofia’s death”, vowing that the opposition would keep pushing for responsibility to be borne by “the people who employed them and the government that adopts an attitude of anything goes”.

The public inquiry’s report, Grech said, was “confirmation of why Robert Abela stamped his feet to try to stop Jean Paul Sofia’s mother’s request for a public inquiry”, adding that the government tried to “humiliate” her at various junctures.

Grech quoted several excerpts from the report, including sections which described the situation as a “classic comedy of errors” and others that dismissed the government’s claim that a public inquiry would interfere with the magistrate’s ongoing work.

He said that “all the recommendations in the report should be taken onboard immediately and not kept on the shelf, as happened in the Daphne inquiry”.