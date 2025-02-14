Hailstones covered parts of the south east of Malta on Friday as the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning.

While much of the country enjoyed mild and fair weather, people in Birżebbuġa were pelted with ice during a short hailstorm.

The Met Office said its 'Be Aware' yellow weather warning will be in place until 4pm, and that "isolated hail showers may affect certain areas of the Maltese Islands".

A video sent to Times of Malta on Friday afternoon shows a front porch in the southern town and its adjacent street pelted with hail.

Hail in Birżebuġġa

Other pictures posted on the Maltese weather page show balls of ice around an inch in diameter.

By 2pm, the hailstorm had ended, and the ice melted under the relatively warm and bright sun.

The hail occurred as a result of an isolated thunderstorm in the south east, according to community weather page it-Temp Madwarna.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Malta is in for a windy weekend with isolated showers also forecast for Saturday, according to the Met Office.