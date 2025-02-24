How can European countries hang onto their young graduates when salaries are more attractive in neighbouring countries? This is the challenge faced by some European countries today.

From Portugal to Bulgaria, a whole generation of skilled workers is making the most of free movement to start their careers in western or northern Europe.

This phenomenon is known as the "brain drain", and it hinders the economic development of the countries affected. From 2010 to 2022, Greece lost over one million workers this way, most of whom are young people.

 

