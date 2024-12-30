Nationalist Party MP Claudette Pace surprised panto-goers on Sunday with an impromptu rendition of her Eurovision song ‘Desire’.

While attending Sunday’s performance of Rapunzel – A Tangled Panto by FM Theatre Productions, Buttigieg was beckoned onstage by the actors to join them in singing her 2000 hit, with which she placed eighth in that year’s edition of the Eurovision Song Contest.

The lyrics of the song that appeared as a backdrop were arguably unnecessary, as the audience instantly stood up from their seats to sing and clap along. 

“What an amazing moment! “Desire” made it to the song sheet at this year’s Panto and I ended up on stage too!” Buttigieg later wrote on Facebook.

