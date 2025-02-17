Papal thriller Conclave and immigrant epic The Brutalist on Sunday tied for top honours at Britain’s BAFTA awards with each film picking up four coveted gongs.

Conclave, directed by German-born Edward Berger, won the BAFTA for the best film with its tale of the intrigue and horse-trading behind the scenes during the election of a new pope.

Accepting the award, Berger recalled the journey to make the film took seven years, paying tribute to British screenplay writer Peter Straughan’s “wonderful script” and lead actor Ralph Fiennes.

US filmmaker Brady Corbet took the BAFTA for best director for The Brutalist, while leading man Adrien Brody scooped up the best actor gong for his portrayal of a Hungarian Holocaust survivor and architect who emigrates to the United States.

US actor Adrien Brody says his role in the film ‘The Brutalist’ was “an opportunity to honour” his own Hungarian refugee ancestry, after winning the BAFTA best actor award. Video: BAFTA/AFP

Brody told a winners press conference that the film was “an opportunity for me to honour my own ancestral struggles”.

In “a film that speaks to tremendous cruelty and despicable behaviour in our past... we see elements existing today that can guide us and remind us of that,” he added.

Veteran British actor Fiennes, who played a cardinal in Conclave, once again saw his hopes of winning a BAFTA gong dashed, losing out to Brody in the race for the honour.

Scandal-hit Emilia Perez, a surreal musical about a Mexican drug lord who transitions to a woman, had been heavily favoured at the beginning of the year. But it ended the evening with just two BAFTAs, including one for Zoe Saldana for best supporting actress.

Zoe Saldana said that playing Rita required ‘a lot of vulnerability’ from her as an actress

Until last month, French director Jacques Audiard’s movie had been expected to be a frontrunner having won 11 nominations.

But old racist and Islamophobic tweets by lead actor Karla Sofia Gascon surfaced at the end of January, shaking up the race just before the London ceremony and the Oscars on March 2.

A surprise of the night was the BAFTA for best actress which went to 25-year-old Mikey Madison for her portrayal of a sex worker in the black comedy Anora about an erotic dancer’s whirlwind romance gone wrong.

Madison, who beat out frontrunner Demi Moore, told reporters she wanted to dedicate the award to “the sex worker community, I see you, you deserve respect and human dignity”.

LGBTQ support

Although they can often set the tone for the Oscars, the BAFTAs – the biggest night of the year for the British film industry – regularly diverge from the films favoured by the Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

Emilia Perez director Audiard, in accepting the BAFTA for best film not in the English language, thanked all his stars, including “dear” Gascon who did not attend the ceremony amid the scandal surrounding her past tweets.

Moore, Timothee Chalamet and Ariana Grande were also at the glitzy evening hosted by Doctor Who and Good Omens star David Tennant, but all left empty-handed.

Best supporting actor went to Succession star Kieran Culkin for his role in A Real Pain about Jewish American cousins who tour Poland in honour of their grandmother. The film also garnered the best original screenplay for Jesse Eisenberg.

Saldana, who won a Golden Globe last month for her role as the sassy lawyer in Emilia Perez, said she was dedicating her BAFTA award to her trans nephew.

“They are the reason I signed to do the film in the first place”, she said, adding she would “always stand” with the LGBTQ community, which has come under attack under the new presidency of Donald Trump.

Conclave also picked up awards for outstanding British film, editing and best adapted screenplay, while The Brutalist took awards for cinematography and original score.

Wicked picked up two BAFTAs for costume and production design, while Rich Peppiatt who wrote Kneecap, a docu-drama about an audacious trio of Northern Irish rappers, won for an outstanding debut by a British writer.

Dune: Part Two won BAFTAs for both special visual effects and best sound.

To huge cheers from the audience, Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl picked up two BAFTAs for best animated feature and best Children’s and Family Film.

France’s Coralie Fargeat was the only woman nominated in the directing category, for The Substance, which in the end picked up just one BAFTA for hair and make-up.