Central Bank Governor Edward Scicluna avoided answering questions from journalists when he emerged from court more than two hours after a magistrate ruled he should face trial in connection with the hospitals scandal.

The former finance minister is among 14 people facing charges of fraud misappropriation and fraudulent gain linked to the privitisation of Gozo, Karin Grech and St Luke's hospitals.

During the prima facie stage of proceedings, magistrate Leonard Caruana ruled there is enough evidence 'at first glance' for the case to continue.

Scicluna waited in the court house for more than two hours before walking to his car in Valletta flanked by two bodyguards.

Edward Scicluna did not answer questions from journalists after the court ruling. Video: Jonathan Borg

During the minute-long walk to his car, journalists asked him whether he would resign from his position at the Central Bank and if remaining in the role would harm Malta's reputation.

He said only: “I already answered you”.

Scicluna's position at the Central Bank has been questioned since a magisterial inquiry into the hospitals deal was concluded in April and it emerged he was among those facing charges in connection with the scandal.

He has previously said that neither the government, nor the Opposition, or an NGO, could ask for his resignation.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has backed Scicluna, who is also a board member of the Malta Financial Services Authority.

PN leader Bernard Grech called for Scicluna and civil servant Ronald Mizzi, who will also face trial, to resign “immediately”.

“Robert Abela has no other choice but to ensure that Edward Scicluna, Ronald Mizzi and all those facing accusations no longer occupy public roles," he wrote on Facebook.

"He has already allowed Malta's name to be heavily damaged because he had no courage to safeguard the country's interests. With every passing day, Abela confirms that he was, and still is, complicit in the biggest fraud ever committed in our country," Grech added.

Last year a court annulled the fraudulent deal that Joseph Muscat's government sealed in 2016 with Vitals Global Healthcare, and later handed to Steward Health Care.

A magistrate has already ruled there is enough evidence for a seperate criminal case against Muscat, his minister Konrad Mizzi and chief of staff Keith Schembri to continue.