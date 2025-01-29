Picture this: You’re saying goodbye to your guests, walking them to the door, but somehow the conversation lingers - another 20 minutes, maybe even 40 minutes, or even an hour.

Sounds familiar?

A new Maltese film, Ciao Ciao unravels the story of two old school friends reconnecting over dinner with their partners. As the evening unfolds, polite smiles and social graces crumble and the evening spirals as the endless farewells are filled with tension, and events that will change their lives.

It is directed by Keith Albert Tedesco, the mind behind Uwijja and Serena. He teamed up with actors Antonella Axisa, Chris Dingli, and Mikhail Basmadjian to co-write Ciao Ciao’s script.

The same trio star in the film, alongside Simone Spiteri, Kevin Naudi, Ruth Borg, Ryan Debattista, Katrina Lupi and Matthew Sant Sultana.

Tedesco drew inspiration for the film from comments by his Dutch wife on how the Maltese tend to drag their ‘ciaos’ and goodbyes.

“While this is something we might take for granted, she made me realise how Maltese people tend to stretch our goodbyes,” he told Times of Malta.

“After that, I was inspired and started to write short stories here and there, which then snowballed into a full feature.”

Another major influence was the Spanish film The Exterminating Angel, in which guests find themselves unable to leave a lavish dinner party, leading to chaos.

The Maltese film, with English subtitles, is filmed in black and white, using rehoused vintage Mamiya photo lenses to enhance the black-and-white contrast.

Beyond the theme of never-ending goodbyes, the film explores two additional storylines centred around love, nostalgia, and music.

A man meets a woman at Dingli Cliffs, an evening of conversation and adventure follows, where the man feels reborn. A young girl and boy bond in a beautiful manner over their shared love of music.

How are these stories intertwined?

All will be revealed in the satirical and dramatic Ciao Ciao.

An exclusive premiere of Ciao Ciao will be held at Eden Cinemas on March 19. The premiere will include a Q&A with the cast at the end of the show.

The official release at Embassy Cinemas, Eden Cinemas and Citadel Cinema (Gozo) will take place on March 28.

The film is supported by the Arts Council Malta.