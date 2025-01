The police arrested two men on Wednesday after they were found in possession of 50 packets of cannabis in a shop in St Paul's Bay.

The police said in a statement the men - a 34-year-old Maltese and a 47-year-old from Ivory Coast - were found in a shop on Triq l-Alka.

The amount of suspected drugs and cash found on site indicated the drugs were not for their personal use.

Police investigations are ongoing.