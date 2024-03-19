An area just outside Mdina was in flames on Monday night shortly after fireworks celebrating the feast of St Joseph in nearby Rabat came to an end.

Footage sent to Times of Malta shows a huge blaze at Triq l-Għarreqin, Mdina at around midnight.

Police are investiging whether there was a connection with the fire and fireworks from neighbouring Rabat's feast.

They said that no injuries and no damage was reported.

Rabat is on Tuesday celebrating the feast of St Joseph, patron saint of families, fathers, and labourers.

In 2020, Pope Francis also declared St Joseph the special patron of all those forced to leave their native lands because of war, hatred, persecution and poverty.

In Malta, March 19 is a public holiday.