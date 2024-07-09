The official trailer for the upcoming Ridley Scott epic Gladiator II has been released.

Much of the film was shot in Malta, with fans earlier this year able to get a behind-the-scenes look at some of the sets used in the film.

They are now shown in all their action-packed glory in the eagerly-awaited teaser published on Tuesday afternoon.

It shows pitched battles, political intrigue and, of course, gladiators battling for survival in the arena.

Set decades after the first Gladiator outing, the film follows the exploits of Lucius Verus (Paul Mescal), nephew of the late Emperor Commodus - the main antagonist of the first film who met his demise at the hands of Russell Crowe’s Maximus.

With a release date set for November, Gladiator II will see its public debut almost a quarter of a century after the first film landed in cinemas.

The film returns to the gladiatorial arena first brought to life by Ridley Scott almost 25 years ago. Photo: Paramount Pictures UK.

Tuesday's trailer follows the release of official stills from the film on Monday, which gave fans a first glimpse into the return to the Oscar-winning Roman world created by director Ridley Scott.

Pedro Pascal as Roman general, Marcus Acacius and Denzel Washington, starring as slave owner Macrinus and other actors Tim McInnerny and Derek Jacobi are also glimpsed in the three-minute trailor.

Connie Nielsen reprises her role as Lucilla, the sister of the Emperor Commodus, who met his end at the hands of Russel Crowe's Maximus in the first Gladiator outing. Photo: Paramount Pictures UK.

The arena scenes in Gladiator 2 appear to be more ambitious than in the first film, with a scene in the trailer showing a battle between a group of ships.

And with other scenes showing pitched battles outside of the arena, the trailer seems to hint at a more expansive and far-reaching story in the second Gladiator outing.

Paul Mescal stars as Lucius Verus, son of Lucillia. Photo: Paramount Pictures UK.

But Gladiator II also attracted controversy, when it emerged the production would receive a record-breaking €47 million rebate from the Maltese taxpayer.