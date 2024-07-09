The official trailer for the upcoming Ridley Scott epic Gladiator II has been released.
Much of the film was shot in Malta, with fans earlier this year able to get a behind-the-scenes look at some of the sets used in the film.
They are now shown in all their action-packed glory in the eagerly-awaited teaser published on Tuesday afternoon.
It shows pitched battles, political intrigue and, of course, gladiators battling for survival in the arena.
Set decades after the first Gladiator outing, the film follows the exploits of Lucius Verus (Paul Mescal), nephew of the late Emperor Commodus - the main antagonist of the first film who met his demise at the hands of Russell Crowe’s Maximus.
With a release date set for November, Gladiator II will see its public debut almost a quarter of a century after the first film landed in cinemas.
Tuesday's trailer follows the release of official stills from the film on Monday, which gave fans a first glimpse into the return to the Oscar-winning Roman world created by director Ridley Scott.
Pedro Pascal as Roman general, Marcus Acacius and Denzel Washington, starring as slave owner Macrinus and other actors Tim McInnerny and Derek Jacobi are also glimpsed in the three-minute trailor.
The arena scenes in Gladiator 2 appear to be more ambitious than in the first film, with a scene in the trailer showing a battle between a group of ships.
And with other scenes showing pitched battles outside of the arena, the trailer seems to hint at a more expansive and far-reaching story in the second Gladiator outing.
But Gladiator II also attracted controversy, when it emerged the production would receive a record-breaking €47 million rebate from the Maltese taxpayer.
