Foreign workers who come to Malta for work but whose labour is no longer necessary must leave the country, Robert Abela said on Tuesday.

The prime minister was speaking to journalists outside Castille on Tuesday evening when he was asked what would happen to the victims of a restaurant owner who was jailed for two years after admitting to human trafficking.

“In our country, only those who are invited legitimately are welcome, foreign workers who are coming from third countries, so third-country nationals, and come to the country to work need the legitimate approval of Jobsplus and approval of Identita,” Abela said.

"If there are situations where that process was not followed, the consequence is that. I understand their situation but I also have a duty to the national interest and if our job market is indicating saturation, it means that workers who aren’t legitimate must leave the country."

Robert Abela on foreign workers. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

The government has been reviewing its plans for the employment of third-country nationals (TCNs) in Malta after Times of Malta reported that hundreds of TCNS were having their work permit application refused.

A court last week heard how a company director would bring foreign workers to Malta after falsely claiming they were needed at his restaurant.

The director was sentenced to two years imprisonment after admitting to human trafficking.

When asked if such workers will be sent back to their country and not treated as victims of human trafficking, Abela said he sympathised with the situation, but the final decision will be that workers who did not come to the country legitimately will be made to leave the country.

Abela previously said that the decision will not affect workers who are already legally employed.

“We are not saying we will kill the sector of food couriers or that y-plates will be eliminated, as these are services that our country needs,” he said.

"But what we are saying is that having excessive workers in those two sectors will create a situation where the oversupply is detrimental to the country’s infrastructure."