Two young farmers are urging the government to “lead by example” and withdraw its consent for a road to be built through Żurrieq agricultural land that could open up the area for three-storey buildings.

Their families have for generations tilled government-owned land in an area known as Tal-Bebbux which, in 2006, was added to the development zone when local plans were updated.

Times of Malta reported last year that a planning control application had been submitted for the alignment of a new road through the arable land, connecting Triq il-Kanonku Vinċenz Balzan with Triq l-Imqabba.

The application also proposed residential zoning with a height limitation of three floors plus semi-basement. The applicant is Francis Spiteri, who owns Tal-Karmnu Construction Company. His architect is Mauro Debono.

The Lands Authority had told Times of Malta it had given the PA the go-ahead to evaluate the application, but said the government-owned agricultural land will be developed only if it benefitted the community.

The applicant eventually submitted a revised proposal suggesting the site be developed for “social uses” and should include 750 square metres of public open space – however, the proposed height limitation remained three storeys plus semi-basement.

Hedgehogs are among the fauna nesting on site. Photo: Annalisa Schembri

This did not change much for the objectors, of whom there are hundreds and include Żurrieq’s PL-led local council.

In a fresh representation, the council reiterated its “full objection.

Among others, it said the development threatened the loss of significant agricultural land and disregarded SPED objectives, ignored the rural context and lack of buffer zones, and increased pressure on local infrastructure, while the proposed alignment and height was a profit-driven design at the expense of community welfare.

The council added that the public land should remain agricultural land, and the zoning requirements including any new streets should happen in the land owned by the developer who will benefit from this new scheme.

Objections (PC/00068/22) can be submitted by Wednesday.

Wheat growing in another part of the site where there are also 40-year-old trees. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

'It's as if we don’t exist'

Full-time farmer Robert Bondin Carter, 42, and part-time farmer Annalisa Schembri, 41, meanwhile told Times of Malta they tilled nearly 7,000 square metres between them. The fields had been tilled by their parents and grandparents before them for over a hundred years.

They found out they had to vacate the land when they spotted an application attached to the site.

“No one informed us of the plans, as if we don’t exist. The proposed development is worrying because this is not a game or a hobby for us,” Schembri told Times of Malta.

“This is part of our livelihood. It impacts our lives, our income and our investment in the fields.”

I'm willing to open up land for other youths interested in agriculture

She clarified she was not after keeping the land for herself or for recreational purposes but wanted to ensure it was preserved as arable land. She was willing to open it up to other youths interested in agriculture, she added.

“The whole ordeal makes one wonder what value farmers hold nowadays. How can I inspire new generations to take up the skills passed down by our parents when, instead of focusing on how to deal with climate, water and new disease issues, we have to invest our time in fighting proposed development?

“We have invested our energy and time in developing a farming career at a time when the world was impacted by lack of food security caused by a pandemic and war.”

Schembri suggested that “just as the government – rightly so – buys privately owned buildings hosting band clubs to safeguard culture and arts”, it should protect agricultural land that it already owned.

“It feels like an issue of two weights and two measures: what weight does a farmer have in society?”

Bondin Carter added that the government should lead by example and conserve the arable land in a locality that, since 2006, has been “bombarded by development”.

He recalled how, when in 2021 he found a sheet of paper attached to the wall urging him to vacate the site within a month, he had reached out to the Lands Authority.

“They told me that the land was within a development area, I had no rights and had to vacate the land. While I have no rights, soon afterwards, the applicant – who owns the smallest parcel of land – had a right to apply for a road… when there is already access through two other roads.”

Broad beans and carob trees in one of part of the area. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Moviment Graffitti is also objecting to the revised plans and is urging people to object here.