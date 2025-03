The Soċjetà Filarmonica Vilhena of Floriana will be performing a concert of funerary marches alongside Holy Week reflections at St Publius parish church, Floriana, on April 12 after the 6.30pm mass.

The programme revolves around the last seven words of Jesus Christ. The band will be led by the principal conductor of the Soċjetà Vilhena, Mro George Debono.

There will be a retiring collection in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund.

Everyone is welcome.