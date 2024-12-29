A network of informants, CCTV cameras and motion sensors in Gozo is monitoring the activities of the Malta Ranger Unit in what appears to be a concerted effort to undermine efforts to tackle illegal practices.

A covert surveillance network appears to act as an early-warning system for those engaging in illegal activities, ensuring environmental offenders are tipped off well before the rangers arrive.

Rangers in Gozo

Such tactics, the rangers believe, are part of a larger, organised effort to evade detection and enforcement in a region they have described as “thriving with environmental crimes” in the absence of a police Environmental Protection Unit (EPU).

During a recent night patrol to Gozo with the rangers, Times of Malta observed what appeared to be almost constant surveillance of the unit, starting with staff and passengers onboard the Gozo ferry.

One ferry worker, spotting the rangers’ vehicle as it drove up the ramp, immediately placed a call using his mobile phone, while at least two other workers onboard could be seen heading out on deck to make phone calls after noticing the rangers.

While Times of Malta cannot confirm the nature of such calls, the rangers say the incidents align with their prior experiences on the ferry.

Meanwhile, a civilian in the café area appeared to be staring at the rangers for most of the crossing while at one point using his mobile phone in a way that suggested he was taking photos.

The rangers later received messages from sources close to the hunting and trapping community informing them they knew they were in Gozo, suggesting surveillance during the crossing.

“Everyone knows when you’re on the boat,” said one informant when the rangers asked them how they knew they were in Gozo.

Being followed

Once in Gozo, Times of Malta witnessed cars and motorbikes following the unit around while others patrolled entrances to illegal trapping sites.

Illegal bird callers that could clearly be heard in use at a site near Sannat switched off almost immediately as the rangers’ vehicle pulled up on a nearby road.

Seconds later, a motorcycle ridden by two passengers passed behind the rangers before stopping around a corner further down the road, only to follow the unit when it left the area.

The same motorcycle was seen waiting at the entrance to the same road later that night. Similar incidents took place throughout the night, with vehicles – identified by their licence plate numbers – repeatedly appearing on the same roads as the rangers on what was otherwise a quiet night for traffic in Gozo.

In one instance, a person in the back seat of a car seen earlier that night appeared to take a photo of the rangers’ vehicle as it passed.

CCTV and motion sensors

Meanwhile, CCTV cameras on private property watched roads leading to sites frequented by illegal trappers while motion sensors concealed in walls monitored others.

One such sensor was discovered that night when its radio signal, automatically emitted upon detecting movement, was picked up by the rangers’ radio equipment.

A search of the area revealed the sensor hidden inside a piece of piping wedged into a dry-stone wall.

The MRU explained the use of short-range radio equipment was commonly used in Gozo by those involved in alleged illegal activities – either as a trigger for further monitoring or as a direct line of communication in areas not covered by mobile phone networks.

The unit also showed Times of Malta photos of what appeared to show alleged illegal trappers monitoring multiple CCTV camera feeds of areas surrounding their sites. The MRU added they “often” saw poachers monitoring CCTV feeds of areas surrounding poaching sites, including ones covering public roads.

Chief patrolling ranger Cami Appelgren stressed that aside from the additional challenges presented by such activities, they also raised safety concerns.

“What happens if a person who follows us is not mentally stable... or is very angry about a case we had with him? You never know,” she said.

“We are finding ways to monitor without them being able to follow us. It takes a lot of effort, time and resources, and it also takes an effort to remain safe. But we are willing to do it, and we will up our game to continue.”

Federation for Hunting and Conservation Malta (FKNK) president Lucas Micallef expressed doubts at the “assumption” such alleged incidents were the work of illegal hunters and trappers, while stressing it was “not something being done by FKNK.”

“We condemn any illegal practice, but cannot comment further,” he said, adding his organisation had “always condemned any illegal behaviour as it goes against sustainable hunting and trapping, which we have a mission to sustain and promote.”

He added that any alleged incidents of surveillance should be communicated to the police for further investigation.

In a curt response, Gozo Channel chairperson Joe Cordina said the company had “never heard anything about this; we’ve never had any issue with the rangers.”

Questions sent to the Gozo Ministry earlier this month remain unanswered at the time of publication.

Set up last year, the Malta Rangers’ Unit aims to protect the natural environment, empower the public through education, and prevent environmental crimes through monitoring and legal action.