After last week's fiery debate between Jason Micallef and Jason Azzopardi, Times Talk this week sits down for an extensive, hard-talk interview with Foreign Affairs Minister - and as of recently - Tourism Minister Ian Borg.

It is the first interview since Borg was handed the tourism portfolio in November.

Video: Karl Andrew Micallef

During the 80-minute interview he addressed controversial hotel planning concessions and talked about "cleaning up" Comino, about scrapping a contentious AirBnB rule and on ITS CEO Pierre Fenech.

He also fielded questions on local politics, the driving licences racket, government jobs and his future in power.

He talked about the Middle East, the Ukraine war, Malta’s neutrality and defence and his government’s scandals, among others.

And he explained why he attended Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony last month.

