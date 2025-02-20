Jason Azzopardi and Jason Micallef have gone head to head in a Times Talk debate eleased Thursday.

The heated, 80-minute discussion on the most divisive political issues of the moment revealed that the lawyer and the PL stalwart share little beyond their first names.

You'd be hard-pressed to find two political figures more different than Jason Azzopardi and Jason Micallef.

They share a first name and a flair for bombastic posts on social media. The similarities end there.

The debate was filmed on Monday.

Azzopardi is a lawyer and former Nationalist Party MP who crusades against the Labour government. Micallef is a Labour official who has vocally defended Labour figures facing corruption allegations.

In this hour-long discussion moderated by Mark Laurence Zammit, the two Jasons go head-to-head on some of the hottest political issues in present-day Malta.

Expect fireworks.

