The Water Services Corporation claims that Malta’s tap water is “safe to drink”, with improved quality and taste now consistent across the island. Yet, despite these claims, many residents continue to avoid tap water, citing taste concerns or fears of health risks such as kidney stones.

Water Services Corporation CEO

Last month, WSC launched a campaign titled ‘Iftaħ u Ixrob’ (Open and drink), urging the public to drink tap water. But many people Times of Malta spoke to remain unconvinced by the WSC’s message.

At the launch, WSC CEO Karl Cilia emphasised that the quality and taste of tap water have improved significantly, with all localities now receiving the same standardised water supply.

The water is now delivered through a centralised system, combining 70 per cent reverse osmosis water with 30 per cent groundwater.

“Our water has always been safe to drink,” Cilia said, adding that the new blend has further improved its taste.

An exercise carried out by Times of Malta found that the water quality was the same in different localities.

However, it also found that localities next to RO plants, such as Sliema, are now receiving water with higher salinity levels.

Cilia explained that the main issue with the taste of tap water was due to the chlorine content, which he described as a “necessary evil” to disinfect the water. Nonetheless, WSC says it has reduced the amount of chlorine and chlorides that contribute to the “bad” taste in tap water by around 30 per cent from 2021 to 2023.

To further mitigate the chlorine taste, WSC, in collaboration with the Regulator for Energy and Water Services (REWS), increased a grant to purchase carbon filters, which are aimed at improving taste.

Is the water quality the same everywhere?

To test the WSC’s claim of harmonised water quality across the island, Times of Malta, along with WSC quality coordinator Diandra Briffa, visited five different localities to measure the chlorine and conductivity levels of tap water.

Both readings contribute to the water’s poor taste. Conductivity readings reflect the presence of chlorides, which contribute to the salty taste in tap water.

The results showed that chlorine levels varied between 0.4 to 0.7 parts per million (ppm), while salinity levels averaged around 1,000 microsiemens per centimetre (µS/cm).

The only discrepancy observed was in St Paul’s Bay, where ongoing works meant that the area was temporarily receiving water directly from the Ċirkewwa RO plant.

Briffa explained that the target is to keep chlorine levels under 1 ppm and conductivity below 1,200 µS/cm.

Localities near RO plants, now receiving higher levels of salinity

Previously, localities like Sliema, which are close to RO plants, received water directly from desalination plants, ensuring a supply of 100 per cent RO water.

Now, under the centralised system, these areas receive a blend of RO and groundwater.

.

Responding to concerns about the quality of the blended water, Cilia clarified that water from RO plants is not necessarily better, despite being purer and softer. He explained that it contains fewer minerals, which affects taste.

“So, while the taste might’ve changed, the quality has increased,” Cilia said.

The centralisation of the system also improved water quality in areas with high conductivity levels.

For instance, Briffa said that Luqa’s water, which used to measure around 2,000 µS/cm, now measures much lower levels, significantly improving both quality and taste.

Given the reduction of conductivity, Cilia said Malta’s tap water now has around 250 mg/l of chlorides, which is the “optimal level” recommended by the World Health Organisation.

A European Environment Agency study shows that Malta has one of the highest number of nitrates in its groundwater, which exceeds the maximum allowable nitrate level of 50mg/l. Nitrates, which can be carcinogenic, mostly come from agricultural activity like pesticides.

When asked about this, Cilia said that nitrate levels in Malta’s tap water have always been below 50 mg/l, in line with the drinking water directive.

Also, since the new blend uses less groundwater, Cilia said nitrate levels have been further reduced. However, he added that recent readings show nitrate levels in groundwater have not decreased.

Drinking tap water does not give you kidney stones

Cilia was quick to debunk the myth that tap water causes kidney stones. “No, this is a misnomer,” Cilia said. “Kidney stones have nothing to do with the chlorides in the water, as confirmed by the Department of Health.”

Residents have also shared photos on social media showing yellowish water emerging from their taps.

Cilia explained that this can occur during maintenance works, which may temporarily raise chlorine levels and cause discolouration.

“Even with that amount of chlorine, the water is still safe to drink, but it is not pleasant. We usually advise people to wait some time for this water to flush out,” Cilia said.

Aside from encouraging households to drink tap water, WSC also faces the challenge of convincing restaurants to serve it at tables rather than selling bottled water.

Nevertheless, Cilia said a few restaurants are already offering tap water, and WSC is collaborating with the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association to promote this initiative further.

“We are providing the best quality, and yes, we believe this is the best water available for people to drink,” Cilia said.

Hydrologist Marco Cremona also stressed that Malta’s tap water is safe to drink, highlighting that the main problem has always been the taste.

Cremona explained that Malta needs to use more chlorine than other countries because higher temperatures reduce chlorine levels.

He also observed a shift in water quality across the island, noting that now all localities report conductivity levels around 1,000 µS/cm, whereas before the readings were nonuniform.

He also added that just because some localities no longer receive 100% RO water does not mean the quality is worse. While RO water is purer, it also removes minerals that some people might prefer.

Cremona acknowledged the problem of nitrates in Malta’s groundwater, where nearly all groundwater is unsafe to drink on its own.

However, he emphasised that WSC has always complied with safety directives and that increasing the amount of RO water in the blend further reduces nitrate levels.