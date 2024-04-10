As many drivers were left frustrated in traffic on Wednesday morning, a group of students were trying a different approach to their daily commute.

Around 20 students ditched their cars and joined a bicycle bus to travel from Mosta to University in time for their 8am lectures.

Videographer Karl Andrew Micallef joined students on a bicycle bus on Monday morning.

The event was organised by the Media and Knowledge Sciences Association and led by Steve Zammit Lupi, an independent councillor and a member of cycling NGO Rota.

A bicycle bus is when a group of people cycle together and is considered a safer way of experimenting with cycling on busy traffic-congested roads.

For many of the students, including MKSA's Dylan Attard, it was their first time taking the bicycle to university.

"We wanted to do something to tackle both the environment and students' struggles with parking," he said.

The bicycle bus in action. Photo: Karl Andrew Micallef

Fellow student Christina Despott agreed that parking was a "major, major issue" for them.

KSU Vice President for Internal Affairs Zachea Scicluna estimated there were around 600 parking spaces for a student population of over 10,000.

"I actually do cycle," she said. "In a total of 10 minutes I use my bike and park and get to my lectures, which is something unheard of."

Amelie Dimech, from Żebbuġ, says that it would take her hours to get the bus to university so she usually takes the car.

"I don't feel safe enough on the bike. Hopefully events like this will help us and help the government to promote bike use. If I'm going to be cycling to uni every day, I want the reassurance that I'm going to be safe on the roads," she said.

The journey took the students about 40 minutes. Afterwards, some felt persuaded to try the alternative mode of transport.

Students who didn't have their own bicycle could rent one for free. Photo: Karl Andrew Micallef

Michela Pia Camilleri said she was considering buying a bicycle.

"Cycling from Mosta to university taught me that people are a lot more likely to be generous towards cyclists than you would think - and also that it's faster," she said.

But while the cyclists sailed past their fellow commuters stuck in traffic due to blocked roads and slow-drying concrete, their journey was not without its problems.

In Birkirkara, roadworks meant the cyclists had to get off their bikes to use the pavement while a recently tiled subway was so slippery they had to dismount once again.

Bicycle bus leader Steve Zammit Lupi said organisers intended to repeat the scheme and wanted to give students the chance to experience the benefits of commuting by bicycle.

"We are reducing cars from the road, we will beat traffic and whe we get there we won’t waste time parking," he said.

"There’s a desire for this. With time people are becoming more conscious about alternative means of transport but the authorities need to do their part. Without infrastructure, enforcement and safer roads many people will hold back," he said.