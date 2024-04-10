Updated 9.20am

Long traffic jams hindered rush hour traffic in St Julian's, Marsa, Corradino and other parts of the island on Wednesday morning.

Traffic was stationary on the Regional Road, close to Paceville. The problem stemmed from overnight road works which were delayed due to an "accident".

Infrastructure Malta and Transport Malta had both announced the road closure days ago, saying the closure would last until 5am.

Works began at 7pm on Tuesday evening but the road could not be reopened in time due to the "overnight accident", sources told Times of Malta.

The delays led to a traffic bottleneck during the morning rush hour that brought half the island to a standstill.

Traffic on the Regional Road was being diverted to the sliproads.

The tailback extended beyond Tal-Qroqq and the Sta Venera tunnels. Local Facebook page Maltese Road Traffic Updates said the tailback stretched past the Marsa Junction flyovers and into Santa Luċija.

The problem was most serious for northbound traffic, although traffic flow to the south was also affected. Traffic was being diverted down sliproads.

The road was reopened at 9am, though traffic remained slow-moving. More road works in the same area are planned tonight and on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

At Corradino, traffic was slowed because of an event organised by the Muslim community at the mosque to celebrate Eid Mubarak. The road in front of the mosque, southbound, partially closed.

Traffic stretched back to Cospicua, where motorists were seen turning their cars around and returning from where they came in frustration.

"It took me 40 minutes to drive a five-minute journey. Police were out directing traffic on roundabouts," one motorist who was late for work said.

Times of Malta has reached out to both Infrastructure Malta and Transport Malta for comment.