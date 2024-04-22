Seeing the big powers in the Middle East ignore the United Nations’ resolution for ceasefire raises questions on the effectiveness of the UN’s peacekeeping efforts, Malta’s ambassador to the UN has admitted.

“You’re clearly not as strong, right? Having the UN Security Council adopt a resolution against a country is meant to be something serious. But if that country can just say, ‘Yeah yeah, I’ll just ignore it and what can you do about it?’ Then it’s no longer serious,” Vanessa Frazier told Maltese reporters in New York, amid heightening tensions in the Middle East.

“This is the biggest criticism the UN gets from the public – that we can hardly pass any resolutions because one member state can shoot them down with a veto, and even when you pass binding resolutions, they’re not implemented.”

For the month of April, Frazier is representing Malta as the president of the UN’s most powerful body – the UN Security Council. Coinciding with the intensifying conflict in the Middle East, it has arguably made her and Foreign Minister Ian Borg among the most influential global players in the UN’s efforts for peace.

But those efforts are yet to curb the conflict in any meaningful way.

Last month, the Security Council approved a resolution demanding “lasting, sustainable ceasefire” and despite such a resolution binding all member states, it was largely ignored and the fighting in the region continued.

Video credit: Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade

It also intensified last weekend when Iran unleashed a barrage of missiles and drones on Israel in response to an attack on its consulate in Damascus. Israel responded on Friday with a strike on Iran.

On Thursday, the US vetoed a Security Council resolution to admit Palestine as a full member of the UN, despite the motion having garnered the support of 12 of the council’s 15 member states.

In a tense debate held before the vote it was clear Israel and Palestine were nowhere near finding common ground, with the Israeli ambassador lambasting the UN for even considering allowing “terrorists” into the global organisation. The Palestinian representative argued full membership would be a major step towards a peaceful solution.

Minister Borg weighed in on the issue, telling member states “it is deeply worrying and completely unacceptable” that the demand for ceasefire was “disregarded by the parties”, and reminded all member states they have agreed to the UN charter.

‘All we can think and speak about is the Gaza war’

Frazier also opened up to Maltese reporters about the sleepless nights during negotiations for peace.

“For months here, all we can think and speak about is the Gaza war, every single day, to the tune that some of us feel we lost the ability to be human,” she said.

“How many times do we have to see footage of babies and children being pulled out of the rubble? I would wake up at night feeling claustrophobic.”

She also said at times, seemingly beneficial resolutions are vetoed by a member state that wants to protect their allies’ political interests as well as their own, potentially frustrating other states. But that does not mean nothing gets done at the UN, and even when member states do use their veto, it is only their last option, and they would often have sat at the negotiating table in good faith, she said.

‘Our neutrality is military, not political’

In a short interview with Times of Malta at the UN headquarters in New York, Borg also expressed concerns over rising tensions in the Middle East and Iran’s involvement in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Maltese people are right to be concerned about the war spreading in the region, especially with the way the conflict is intensifying, he said.

“Given what we’re seeing and hearing, that is one of the possibilities. As politicians and diplomats, we must see it doesn’t happen and we mustn’t lose heart,” he said.

Asked what Malta intends to do to make sure member states comply with the UN’s binding decisions, Borg would only say the reluctance to abide by the resolution shows the world needs more responsible political leaders who respect the rule of law, international law and the will of the majority of the world.

Borg is relentless in his efforts to bring the sides together and urged global players not to resign themselves to inaction.

He also remains unwavering in his commitment for Malta’s neutrality. History has shown it worked very well to bring different sides of several conflicts together peacefully, he said.

“Will we manage to do it now as well? It’s difficult, but we mustn’t lose heart,” he said.

“Our neutrality is military, not political. On a political level we take positions and point out what we feel is right and wrong. Malta, through all governments and foreign ministers before me, upheld that principle.”

Malta and all peace-loving countries must continue to insist for an immediate, permanent ceasefire in the Middle East and for humanitarian aid to be allowed through to civilians and for hostages in Gaza to be released, he said.