Cousins Kyle Scerri and Miguel Alessandro were having tea at their nanna’s when they noticed how she was getting flustered as she struggled to get a Panadol out of its blister pack.

At the time, the 16-year-old St Aloysius’ College students were discussing ideas to come up with for their JA (Junior Achievement) mini-company. It was their nanna’s frustration that brought them their light-bulb moment.

They joined students Fatma Ahmad Asaf, Jack Camilleri, Rhythm Garg and Daniel Camilleri to form Simplex, and have now created practical and environmentally friendly pill poppers made out of recycled wood.

The concept was to provide a simple tool designed to help individuals suffering from dexterity issues to extract pills from their blister packs with ease.

Interview with the students. Video: Matthew Mirabelli

Scerri recalled how the group spent hours drawing and coming up with the right design for their product. He explained how the main design inspiration was a stapler so that people could push the pill through the blister pack.

The idea to use recycled wood was to have a product that did not have a “pharmaceutical feel” but would fit in a household as if part of the furniture.

The evolution of the pill popper – from brick to an easy and smooth tool. Photo: Kevin Camilleri

“At the beginning, the popper looked like a huge block,” Scerri said. “We would joke that if you threw it at someone you could hurt them. We refined the process and design to make it easier for people with dexterity issues to use.”

He said the design underwent even more changes after numerous meetings with experts who guided the students on how to make a pill popper that would be more comfortable for seniors and individuals with Parkinson’s to use.

Three hours to make one pill popper

Scerri explained that the name Simplex is the Latin word for simple, as they wanted the product to be a simple and easy one for people to use. However, the process has not been that simple or easy for the students.

Between studies and after-school activities, the teenagers head to a small workshop in Pembroke to cut and sand the recycled wood and build every single Simplex pill popper.

Although the group had little experience in woodwork, they were eager to learn, and, between football practice, athletics or the debate team, the students found a few hours in the week to dedicate to meeting up and building the pill popper. It takes them three hours to make one pill popper.

The group make the pill poppers all from scratch. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli Jack Camilleri, Miguel Alessandro, Kyle Scerri and Daniel Camilleri with the Simplex product in the workshop. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Reflecting on the challenges they face, Jack Camilleri noted the biggest one was time management.

“We are all quite busy people after school but this experience taught us to collaborate and manage our time more wisely,” he said. “Yet, we were positive that if we manage to work in harmony, we can create a good product, and that is exactly what we have done.”

Apart from meeting different businesses, the group members have also collaborated with the charity Step up for Parkinson’s and have now engraved several pill poppers with the charity’s logo to raise awareness about the disease.

“Now buyers have the option to sponsor a pill popper for the charity,” Scerri pointed out.

‘Amazing experience’

Has the pill popper been a success? Scerri said the group has sold hundreds of the €7.99 product, yet, the most rewarding part has been the feedback they have received.

“The school’s workman bought the pill popper for his mother and he told us how his mother loves to use it, and, at that moment, I felt so much positivity,” Camilleri said. “Not only are we doing something good for the environment but we are doing something good for these people and making a difference in their lives.”

The group with the product. Photo: Kevin Camilleri

Scerri said it has been a rewarding process, and other students have bought the product for their family members. “One student told us the grandparents use it and describe it as a great product,” he added.

“It’s been rewarding as our ethos is all about this: doing something good for the environment, doing something good for the community and making a difference.”

Junior Achievement Malta (JA) is part of JA Worldwide, a non-governmental entity that pioneers entrepreneurship education and creating pathways for employability for youths.

What does Miguel and Kyle’s nanna think about their product?

“It’s right next to her TV unit; it’s part of the furniture now,” Kyle said with a smile.

When asked about their plans, the group said they hope to keep the pill popper but also focus on other business plans.

