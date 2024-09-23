Malta celebrated its 60th independence anniversary on Saturday. Giulia Magri spoke to ALFRED BONNICI, the sole surviving MP from the 1962 parliament who formed part of the Borg Olivier government.

On September 20, 1964, hours before Malta declared independence, thousands gathered in Floriana, to witness the British flag lowered and replaced by the Maltese flag.

One of those witnessing the historic moment unfold was 30-year-old Alfred Bonnici.

“I have no words to describe it,” the now 90-year-old told Times of Malta, moved by the memories of the memorable night.

Bonnici was elected in the 1962 election on behalf of the Nationalist Party, aged 28, making him at the time the youngest parliamentary member.

He went on to serve as Speaker of the House between 1966 and 1971. Bonnici is the sole surviving MP who lived the island’s long journey to gain independence, joined by Victor Ragonesi, the PN’s general secretary at the time.

Bonnici recalls key moments of Malta’s historic journey. Video: Jonathan Borg

Settled comfortably in an armchair in his sitting room, Bonnici is surrounded by memories of his political career. Next to him, on a small table, is a framed picture of him as Speaker of the House, standing alongside Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Next to the prince is Prime Minister Giorgio Borg Olivier.

Laid out neatly on the dining table are all of Bonnici’s invites to the celebrations of Malta’s independence, from the state banquet at the Phoenicia Hotel to the Independence Ceremony and swearing-in.

'Independence not achieved in a day'

Bonnici recalls key moments of Malta’s historic journey “as if it was yesterday” and with great detail.

“Independence was not achieved overnight but took several years.”

While historians debate when Malta’s journey towards independence truly began, Bonnici said discussions began to take a turn in 1952 when Prime Minister Dom Mintoff proposed Malta’s integration with the UK.

Mintoff proposed that Malta would send three members to the House of Commons, with the idea that Maltese would benefit from the same standards of living as the British.

The PN was against the concept of integration and instead had a vision for Malta to become independent, with the Queen remaining the head of state and the island’s foreign and defence policy would remain in the hands of the British rulers.

A copy of the original photograph of Borg Olivier with the independence constitution on September 21, 1964.

Apart from the PN, the Church was also against the integration plan, with concerns that it would lead to the loss of Malta’s history, culture and religion.

While discussions on integration between the UK government and Mintoff’s government kicked off, an integration referendum was announced. Both the PN and the Church boycotted the referendum in 1955.

By then, talks with the British government had run into trouble and dragged on, and, in 1957, Mintoff said negotiations had completely failed.

That same year, Mintoff presented the ‘Break with Britain Resolution’.

Bonnici said it was a turning point, with both the PN and the Labour Party sharing the common goal of gaining independence from Britain.

A year later, in 1958, Mintoff’s government resigned, and a council of administration was appointed by the UK. This lasted until the 1962 election when Borg Olivier’s party won the election.

Independence was the first step before we could walk as a nation

Borg Olivier a ‘peaceful’ but firm leader

Once Borg Olivier formed his cabinet, he got to work to make a formal request for independence.

Bonnici recalled how following the election, Borg Olivier went to London to negotiate Malta’s budget.

“Borg Olivier asked for at least £1.8 million, which was refused,” he said. Instead he was offered £100,000.

One of Bonnici’s invites to Malta’s celebrations.

“We would be the laughing stock of all the Maltese if he accepted that amount,” Bonnici recalled.

Days later, following consultations, Borg Olivier made an official request demanding independence for Malta. He later put the independence constitution to the public in a referendum held in May 1964.

A total of 65,714 voted in favour of independence, 54,919 voted against, and another 9,000 did not vote.

During the time, Borg Olivier was having consultation meetings in the UK, and Bonnici would receive calls from the prime minister to keep the parliamentary group and cabinet updated with discussions.

He recalled how Borg Olivier would negotiate “peacefully and quietly” but would be firm on his goals.

“He would continue to push for what he wanted until he got it,” Bonnici said.

Bonnici said all of Maltese society ultimately benefited from independence.

“Independence was the first step before we could walk as a nation,” he said.

“Through independence, we could open the doors to industry, tourism, all these things that everyone in Malta benefitted from, not just the Nationalists.”

He heaps praise on Borg Olivier: “It was through his guidance, his determination. He was the leader of the party, I was simply 27 years old at the time, but Borg Olivier lived through it all.”

A doctor by profession, Bonnici was also Borg Olivier’s physician for 15 years.

“You cannot have a closer relationship to someone who trusts their life in your hands,” he said.

While it was a close relationship, it was also stressful for Bonnici.

“There is a lot of pressure when you are the doctor of the prime minister, especially when he would not tell you if he was not feeling well straight away.”