Pedestrians shared the road with busy traffic on Wednesday after finding their usual route blocked off due to work on the Msida junction project.

Commuters along the Pieta to Ta' Xbiex route were given no alternative walkway, other than a 15-minute diversion that includes five separate road crossings.

Meanwhile, motorists have not been diverted as work on the traffic overhaul of the area begins.

In comments to Times of Malta, Infrastructure Malta said the project “has a designated alternative pedestrian route which already exists, and its intention is to provide pedestrians with a safe and accessible passage".

Pedestrians are walking on the side of the busy road. Video: Matthew Mirabelli

The agency recently said it was dedicated to making Malta more pedestrian-friendly and wanted to encourage people to walk instead of using private cars.

Emily, a Pietà resident who walks to work in Ta’ Xbiex, said she was shocked to find that the pedestrian route between the Kullegg bus stop and Msida waterfront was closed.

“They have put up these enormous blocks with a sign that says 'no pedestrian access'. What everyone was doing this morning was walking in the road towards oncoming traffic," she said.

“Buses were going past almost hitting people, and there were people with pushchairs and old people walking along the road. It was really dangerous".

The walkway usually used by many pedestrians daily has been blocked. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

She said the alternative route would double her walk to work.

“I stood at the bus stop contemplating whether to risk my life or get a Bolt, which is ironic considering Malta’s efforts to reduce traffic.

“All they need to do is create a pedestrian lane so that people wouldn’t be impacted. Instead, they clearly prioritised traffic. There’s a good three-lane road and they could easily build a little pedestrian passage,” she said.

Infrastructure Malta's recommended detour

The pedestrian route map provided to Times of Malta by IM shows a diversion of some 600 metres, including three pelican light crossings and two zebra crossings.

Pedestrians on the Pietà side of the waterfront need to first cross to the Kullegg bus stop via the pelican lights, walk to the General Workers Union monument, cross the pelican lights there, cross another set of pelican lights towards the Msida police station, and then cross two zebra crossings while walking to Ta’ Xbiex.

Infrastructure Malta said the contractor responsible for the project was given clear instructions to install proper signage for safety purposes and was instructed to take all necessary action for the safety of pedestrians, as outlined in the pre-approved project plan.

However, when Times of Malta visited the site on Wednesday, there were no diversion signs installed on site. Instead, they were lying on the ground.

A diversion sign lying on the ground. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

At a recent press event, IM CEO Steve Ellul said the agency was shifting focus to prioritise people's well-being and encourage greater community engagement.

He was announcing a €10 million fund intended to make village squares and residential streets safer and more pleasant for walking and cycling.

Transport Minister Chris Bonett said the measure was part of the ministry’s efforts to promote a shift away from car-centric mindsets.

Questions on whether the pedestrian diversion was in line with IM’s strategic goals to promote walking and cycling were not answered.

A runner finds himself racing into traffic. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Work on the Msida junction project began earlier this week.

The project will include the construction of a flyover, a new quay, roads, and cycling lanes in the area, replacing the existing junction.

Work is projected to stretch until 2027 and will be carried out by EPE JV, a consortium led by contractors Polidano Brothers that won the contract with a €35 million bid.