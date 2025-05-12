Activists who want Manoel Island to be turned into a public park said on Monday they were not asking the government to expropriate the site, but to renegotiate the contract with developers MIDI.

Over 11,800 people have signed a parliamentary petition by the campaign Manoel Island Post Għalina (A Place for Us), demanding that the government turns Manoel Island into a public park. The petition calls for plans by the MIDI consortium to develop the island into a luxury residential and commercial zone to be scrapped.

The campaign is led by Moviment Graffitti and Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar and has been endorsed by over 40 organisations and NGOs, including Din l-Art Ħelwa, Richmond Foundation, and Kamra tal-Periti.

But on Sunday, Prime Minister Robert Abela said taking Manoel Island back from a consortium of developers would cost the country “hundreds of millions".

"We are not asking the government to expropriate Manoel Island. We are asking for a renegotiation of the contract, based on the contract provisions... the ball is very much in the government’s court.

"The government would have to decide on any extension that MIDI may claim they are due. It is amply clear that for the project to fulfil its contractual obligations to be substantially complete, MIDI would need more time than it is due," the activists said on Monday.

They added that it is also the government that must decide on any compensation to MIDI. Quoting hundreds of millions went above and beyond MIDI’s fair dues, they added.

"There can hardly be any better use of such money than taking measures that promote taxpayers’ health and well-being," the activists said.

"It has been proven that the health benefits of public urban parks save taxpayers tens if not hundreds of millions in medical costs in the long run, while bolstering social cohesion."

'Key players are listening, and so are we': activists

In their statement, the activists noted that since both MIDI CEO Mark Portelli and Abela had weighed in with their thoughts on Manoel Island on Sunday, it meant that the campaign had become a powerful public force that could not be ignored.

In an interview with MaltaToday, Portelli acknowledged a March 2026 deadline - the original deadline was 2023 and got extended automatically - however, he insisted that the concession contract allowed for automatic extensions to take into account delays caused by the permitting process and archaeological investigations.

The activists questioned the duration on which the proposed extension is based: "MIDI only submitted a master plan for Manoel Island eight years ago, in 2017. This makes it impossible to claim that they are due a 10-year extension based on delays experienced since then".

"We invite MIDI to publish their reasoning behind the claim. Until then, the public can look at the facts and come to their conclusion," they urged.

MIDI, they noted, had a responsibility towards its shareholders to deliver a return on their investments, something that has not yet been delivered by the development on Tigné.

On the other hand, parliament has a responsibility towards us, the population of the Maltese islands, who are uniting in demanding that Manoel Island be retained as a public, green, open space, they added.

While commending the urban greening initiatives being undertaken, the public has been losing public open space as it keeps being gobbled up by development, the activists said.

"Parliament has struck off swathes of the Sliema and Gżira coastline from the public domain list to make way for private lidos.

"Manoel Island is therefore the ideal place for a substantial open space in this area, benefiting residents and the rest of the population."