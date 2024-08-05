Warnings about contamination of the sea off Buġibba appeared to be ignored on Sunday, with many taking to the sea seemingly oblivious of press notices and warnings on the beach.

The Environmental Health Directorate said on Saturday that bathing was not recommended off Bugibba square due to possible contamination which could present a risk to bathers’ health.

But video footage showed up to 30 people swimming just beyond the warning signs on Sunday.

Video:Alex Teoli

Alex Teoli, who took the video, said he was shocked to see people, including a pregnant woman and a toddler, swimming in the possibly contaminated water.

The Directorate said its recommendation would apply until the water quality had been assured through repeat testing.

The reason for the contamination has not yet been officially specified.

In May Balluta Bay was closed after being contaminated with Escherichia coli (E. coli) and Enterococci. The bay remains closed.

St George's Bay was briefly closed because of what the prime minister last week said was a fault in the waste system of a nearby hotel.

May also saw a section of St Paul's Bay near the government school closed because of a sewage overflow.

Questions have been sent to the Environmental Health Directorate.